Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $39.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 16.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 247.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.84 billion, up 56.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $12.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +495.29% and +42.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.86, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

