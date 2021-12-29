Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $29.31, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 4.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $268.69 million, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.02% and +20.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Omega Healthcare Investors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.5.

Meanwhile, OHI's PEG ratio is currently 5.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

