Calix (CALX) Surges 14.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Calix (CALX) shares rallied 14.5% in the last trading session to close at $78.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% gain over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

CALX rallied after it announced that the stock will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The inclusion of the cloud software company to the S&P Index will facilitate index funds that track the mid-cap index to add the stock to their holdings. This is likely to trigger high demand for the tech stock among investors, infusing positive sentiments.

With an unprecedented surge in online connectivity and the increasing bandwidth access during the pandemic, Calix has been on a joyride with higher revenues over the last two years, thereby boosting its growth potential. Accretive partnerships with communications service providers pose a major tailwind as well.

This cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -46.7%. Revenues are expected to be $173.08 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Calix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CALX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Calix, Inc (CALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research