Ace Embedded Intensive Care Raises Pre-Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ace Embedded Intensive Care Units has raised $0.7 million in its pre-Series A round. The company has so far raised a capital of $1 million in total.

Company handle

The company under the leadership of healthcare industry veteran, Jagadish Hiremath, MD and CEO of ACE Embedded Intensive Care Units, plans to acquire a significant share of the surgery market in India by 2026 for which it aims to raise more funds from VCs and PEs going further.

The funds will be utilized to accelerate the company's growth and expand its market acquisition by 2026.

“Vision of the company is to disrupt the existing surgery healthcare market in India and to be the leader of precision surgery,” said Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, MD and CEO of ACE Embedded Intensive Care Units.

The company aims to raise funds additionally to realize its aspirations and is in talks with marquee investors for the same.

“We will primarily use the fresh capital to fuel the growth and provide better and advanced healthcare to all. Thus we shall remain in talks with more marquee investors and shall keep adding more milestones” said Shanti Nath Jha, partner at Thoth Consultants India, Investment Banker for Ace Embedded Intensive Care Units.