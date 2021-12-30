Looking for BlackRock Mutual Funds? Grab These 3 Now

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $9.46 trillion assets under management (as of Sep 30, 2021) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

BlackRock offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds, viz., BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares BGSAX, BlackRock Capital Appreciation Fund Investor A Shares MDFGX and BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares aims for long-term capital appreciation. BGSAX invests the majority of assets in equity securities issued by domestic as well as foreign technology companies across all market capitalization ranges. Such companies are selected by BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares primarily for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of technology.

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares has returned 26.9% in the past three years. Lawrence G. Kemp is one of the fund managers of BMGAX since 2013.

BlackRock Capital Appreciation Fund Investor A Shares aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of common stock of U.S. companies that fund management believes have exhibited above-average growth rates in earnings over the long term.

BlackRock Capital Appreciation Fund Investor A Shares has returned 26.4% in the past three years. As of the end of November 2021, MDFGX held 57 issues, with 9.27% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities of domestic mid-capitalization companies with above-average earnings growth potential.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares has returned 26.9% in the past three years. BMGAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

