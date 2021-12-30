Radcom (RDCM) Stock Jumps 5.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Radcom RDCM shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $12.40. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price can be attributed to Radcom's solid execution, enhanced visibility into large multiyear enterprise contracts and expanding product offerings.

This monitoring service for the communications industry is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -700%. Revenues are expected to be $10.3 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Radcom, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDCM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

