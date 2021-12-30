Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

- Zacks

Ready Capital Corp RC: This publicly-traded mortgage REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.8%.

Suburban Propane Partners SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11%.

Methanex MEOH: This world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.5%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research