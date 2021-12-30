Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

DLH, SPH, RC, and MEOH have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 30, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH : This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ready Capital Corporation RC : This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

Methanex Corporation MEOH : This company that produces and supplies methanol has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 90 days.

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

2 Crypto Mining Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Dipanjan Banchur

Stocks

4 Top REITs to Buy Before the New Year

Stocks

4 Credit Card Stocks Worth Buying This Holiday Season

Dipanjan Banchur

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

Gig Economy Retirement Planning

Peter Daisyme

software development

Get 27 Coding Courses Discounted for Our Cyber Week II Sale

Entrepreneur Store
The Business Traveler's Journal

5 Ways Mental Fitness Apps Can Improve Your Quality of Life

Rashan Dixon

Rashan Dixon

Read More