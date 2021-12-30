Is Celanese (CE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

- Zacks

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Celanese (CE). CE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.40, which compares to its industry's average of 20.08. CE's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.85 and as low as 9.25, with a median of 11.74, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CE has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CE's industry has an average PEG of 0.82 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CE's PEG has been as high as 3.33 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.58.

Another notable valuation metric for CE is its P/B ratio of 4.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.72. Over the past year, CE's P/B has been as high as 5.26 and as low as 3.50, with a median of 4.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Celanese's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research