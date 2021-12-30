Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Boise Cascade (BCC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Boise Cascade is one of 103 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BCC has moved about 47.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 32.4%. As we can see, Boise Cascade is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Meritage Homes (MTH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.7%.

For Meritage Homes, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.5% so far this year, so BCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Meritage Homes, however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +38.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Boise Cascade and Meritage Homes as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

