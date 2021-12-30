These Are The Top Ten Stocks With Sell Recommendation

If you are new to the investing world, then considering analysts’ ratings could prove very helpful in deciding the stocks to invest in and sell. Even experienced investors refer to analyst ratings to decide on stocks to invest in. An analyst rating of sell means analysts have identified issues with the stock, and that the stock is expected to trade lower than its current level over the coming months. Let’s take a look at the top ten stocks with sell recommendation.

Pexels / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Ten Stocks With Sell Recommendation

We have used the analyst rating data (from finviz.com) to come up with the top ten stocks with sell recommendations. We have only considered stocks with a market cap of more than $2 billion, and have ranked them on the basis of their YTD return. Following are the top ten stocks with sell recommendation:

Southern Copper (>-6%)

Founded in 1952, this company develops, produces and explores copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. The shares of the company are up over 8% in the last three months and over 3% in the last one month. Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) reported revenue of $7.98 billion in 2020, compared to $7.29 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz.

Xerox Holdings (-1%)

Founded in 1906, it is a workplace technology company that develops and integrates software and hardware for enterprises. The shares of the company are up over 14% in the last three months and over 16% in the last one month. Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX) reported revenue of $7.02 billion in 2020, compared to $9.07 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn.

National Beverage (>14%)

Founded in 1985, this company develops, makes, markets and sells flavored beverage products. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) owns many popular brands, including Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ritz, Rip It, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay and more. The shares of the company are down over 12% in the last three months and over 10% in the last one month. It is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (>17%)

Founded in 1981, this company deals in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has the following business segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The shares of the company are up over 1% in the last three months and over 5% in the last one month. It is headquartered in Honolulu.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (>47%)

Founded in 1868, it is a bank holding company of Frost Bank that has the following business segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The shares of the company are up over 5% in the last three months and over 3% in the last one month. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) reported revenue of $1.02 billion in 2020, compared to $1.13 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in San Antonio.

Prospect Capital (>50%)

Founded in 2004, it is a business development company that lends and invests in private businesses. The shares of the company are up over 9% in the last three months but are down almost 1% in the last one month. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) reported revenue of over $639 million in 2020, compared to over $615 million in 2019. It is headquartered in New York.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (>90%)

Founded in 1981, it is a self-managed real estate investment trust that develops, acquires, owns, operates and manages outlet shopping centers. The shares of the company are up over 19% in the last three months but are down over 4% in the last one month. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) reported revenue of over $393 million in 2020, compared to over $481 million in 2019. It is headquartered in Greensboro, N.C.

Dillard's (>320%)

Founded in 1938, this company deals in the retail of cosmetics, home furnishings, fashion apparel and other consumer goods. Dillard's has the following business segments: Retail Operations and Construction. The shares of the company are up over 47% in the last three months but are down over 6% in the last one month. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reported revenue of $4.43 billion in 2020, compared to $6.34 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

GameStop (>690%)

Founded in 1996, this company deals in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. GameStop has the following geographic segments: Australia, United States, Canada and Europe. The shares of the company are down over 12% in the last three months and over 14% in the last one month. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) reported revenue of $5.09 billion in 2020, compared to $6.47 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (>1120%)

Founded in 1920, this company is in the theatrical exhibition business and operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The shares of the company are down over 26% in the last three months and over 7% in the last one month. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) reported revenue of $1.24 billion in 2020, compared to $5.47 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Leawood, Kan.