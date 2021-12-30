Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google TV Efforts With TVision Hub

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been growing popular in the United States on the back of new product introductions.

- Zacks

According to 9TO5Google, a company named T-Mobile launched a Google TV streaming stick called TVision Hub.

The TVision Hub dongle is in-built with an Ethernet port and supports a USB-C port for power charging and 4K HDR video quality. Further, it comes with AV1 decoding and utilizes the Amlogic S905Y4 chip.

With the help of this streaming stick, users can access more than 8,000 apps including Netflix and YouTube.

We believe the latest advancement by T-Mobile is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google TV in the United States.

Efforts to Bolster Google TV

Apart from the latest move in the United States, the company has been taking strong initiatives to strengthen the prospects of Google TV worldwide.

Recently, Realme introduced Realme 4K Smart Google TV streaming stick in India to expand the reach of Google TV in the country.

Also, Mecool launched its first Google TV streaming stick named Mecool KD3 to provide an improved streaming experience to customers.

In addition to these, Google itself introduced its first Chromecast streaming dongle for Google TV.

Further, Google TV integrated more than 30 streaming services including YouTube TV, Disney’s Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Go, Comedy Central and others into its platform. The service is currently available in the United States.

Competitive Scenario

These growing efforts toward Google TV are aiding the company in expanding its presence in the streaming stick space. Companies like Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Roku ROKU and Xiaomi are also making strong initiatives to penetrate this booming space.

Apple’s streaming dongle named Apple TV 4K is backed by the Apple A12 Bionic chip. The streaming stick supports 4K HDR video and Dolby Atmos sound.

Meanwhile, Amazon offers Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV cube featuring hands-free streaming. Both the devices are compatible with Alexa and support the content of Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar, among others.

The Roku streaming stick offers free streaming of TV, live news, sports, music, movies, and more in HD format and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Further, Xiaomi’s Mi TV stick supports Google Assistant and offers 1080p quality video. It shows content from Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing initiatives to expand Google TV offerings are expected to help it gain a competitive edge against its peers.

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research