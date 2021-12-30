Reasons Why Brighthouse (BHF) Stock is an Attractive Pick Now

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF is well-poised for growth, driven by a well-diversified and high-quality portfolio, higher underwriting margin and strong annuity sales.

- Zacks

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brighthouse’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

Brighthouse has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 67.61%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Brighthouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has rallied 46.2%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 3.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

Brighthouse has an impressive Value Score of A that reflects the attractive valuation of the stock.

Back-tested results show that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best opportunities.

Business Tailwinds

Brighthouse remains well poised for growth, with solid performances by the Annuities, Life and Run-off segments. Riding on higher alternative investment income, well-diversified and high-quality portfolio as well as conservative investment strategy, Brighthouse’s adjusted net investment income is expected to improve.

The Run-off segment is likely to gain on the back of higher net investment income and a higher underwriting margin.

Brighthouse remains focused on ramping up annuity and life insurance sales through its widening distribution footprint and enhancement of its product portfolio.

BHF witnessed record sales for both Shield Level and variable annuities with FlexChoice Access in the third quarter.

BHF remains focused on expanding its distribution footprint as well as enhancing its existing suite of products. In August 2021, it launched several enhancements to Shield Level annuities. Also, with the addition of new firms and expansion into the brokerage general agency distribution channel, it enhanced the distribution footprint for the life insurance product, SmartCare.

Continued strong sales should support Brighthouse Financial’s total annuity net inflows. The life insurer expects continued favorable shift in business mix over time as it adds a higher cash-flow-generating and less capital-intensive new business, along with the runoff of less profitable business.

The life insurer boasts of balance sheet strength and continues to maintain a robust capital and cash position. BHF estimates combined risk-based capital or RBC ratio in the range of 520% to 540%, which is well above its target range of 400% to 450% in normal market conditions.

Solid statutory balance sheet and sufficient cash continue to support the repurchase strategy. Currently, it has $877 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the life insurance sector include American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL, Athene ATH and Sun Life Financial SLF. While American Equity sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Atheneand Sun Life Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Equity’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 31.49%.

In the past year, AEL has gained 40.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 5.7% north in the past 60 days.

Athene delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 46.12%. In the past year, the stock has gained 93.9%.

Athene has an impressive Value Score of A that reflects the attractive valuation of the stock. ATH has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life Financial’s 2022 earnings implies 9.09% year-over-year growth. SLF delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.74%.

In the past year, Sun Life Financial has gained 23.7%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 9%. SLF has an impressive Value Score of A that reflects the attractive valuation of the stock.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research