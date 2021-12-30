3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on $1.2T Infrastructure Bill

The Zacks Wireless National industry appears to be mired in raw material prices volatility and supply-chain disruptions due to chip shortage and the coronavirus-induced adversities that have affected the delivery schedule of most companies. Moreover, high capital expenditures for infrastructure upgrades for 5G deployment and margin erosion due to price wars have dented the industry’s profitability.

Nevertheless, AT&T Inc. T, United States Cellular Corporation USM and Liberty Latin America Ltd. LILA are likely to benefit in the long run from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT and faster pace of 5G rollout.



- Zacks

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research