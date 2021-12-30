More than 100 songs to start the New Year with great force!

2022 is finally here and with the New Year the promise of a beginning full of promise!

Depositphotos.com

We know that these last two years have been particularly complex with the pandemic . We have lost loved ones, we lived through quarantines, our businesses were affected, and in general, we have been prey to uncertainty.

Therefore, this new return to the Sun fills us with joy for the opportunities it offers. Twelve months to try again and reactivate our life.

We leave you more than 100 songs in Spanish, Portuguese and English that we chose so that this January 1 you can start the new cycle with full force. In this playlist we put everything: rock, pop, cumbias , salsa, 80s metal, well, even anime songs. There is at least one song for every taste.

Follow us on our Spotify channel for more playlists like this one.

Happy New Year!