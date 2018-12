Other Web businesses aren't your only competitors.

September 10, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Never count out brick-and-mortar retailers. They have money, domain experience, and deep supplier relations. When a B&M decides to make a move into a space, it can cause real pain to other e-tailers, so always assume that tomorrow you will be competing against them. And know how you will prevail!

Excerpted from How To Dotcom: A Step-By-Step Guide To E-Commerce