Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $184.08, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $3.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.27 billion, down 11.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.65 per share and revenue of $285.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.42% and +11.11%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.01, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

