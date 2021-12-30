Cloudflare (NET) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Cloudflare (NET) closed the most recent trading day at $133.20, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had lost 18.82% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cloudflare as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cloudflare is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.65 million, up 46.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $645.64 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.33% and +49.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.9% higher. Cloudflare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.