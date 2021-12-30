Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $93.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 9.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.99, up 24.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.39 per share and revenue of $3.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.21% and +23.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas Air Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

