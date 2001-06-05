Addressing Your Internal Markets

If you think prospective customers are the only market you should be targeting, you're dead wrong.

June 5, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You need to market internally as well. Even the best strategies will not be maximized if your entire organization is not on board. Investing time in educating workers and communicating your strategies will optimize your efforts. If your employees don't know your goals and objectives, they can't possible convey those to customers. When everyone in your company is in the loop, your entire staff will be contributing to your marketing efforts instead of just you.

The owner of a small floral company worked with his staff on the subject of a company philosophy before he ever opened his doors. He explained his take on the topic and then asked for their input. Together, they came up with a mission and a customer-service philosophy they all could live with and understand. They've continued to get together to regularly update each other on how things are working and to share success stories.