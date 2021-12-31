New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI : This company that engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.8% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation FUNC : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation GDP : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation HFC : This independent petroleum refiner has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.5% over the last 60 days.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP : This technology company that provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 231.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): Free Stock Analysis Report



First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research