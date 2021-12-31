New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Griffon Corporation GFF provides consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

National Health Investors, Inc. NHI is a reit specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.1% downward over the last 30 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. USFD markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 126.7% downward over the last 60 days.

