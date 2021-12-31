Nu Skin's (NUS) Transformational Strategies Keep It Well-Placed

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS has been benefiting from its solid network of sales leaders and customers. The company has been strengthening its network through product launches and engaging technology platforms among other initiatives. The company is also gaining from its focus on making digital investments, given consumers’ rising preference for online shopping. Nu Skin is on track to become a disruptive beauty and wellness leader via three key transformational strategies.

However, the disruptions caused by the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant dented the company’s third-quarter 2021 results, which also prompted management to curtail its guidance for the full year. During the third quarter, both earnings and sales fell year over year. However, the company’s solid growth endeavors place it well for the long term.

Let’s take a closer look.

Factors Adding Sheen to Nu Skin

Nu Skin has been conducting several promotional seminars online. Also, NUS rolled out its Velocity sales compensation plan and the enJoy rewards program over the past three years. During the third quarter of 2021, the company benefited from double-digit growth in Korea, driven by product promotions and sales leaders’ initiatives. A shift to work-from-home and at-home personal care trends has led to increased online shopping, which presents a unique opportunity to the company’s business. With these macro trends, Nu Skin is making significant investments in the digital platform for building a socially enabled business.

Speaking of the company’s three key transformational strategies, it is developing innovative products and leveraging its key position in beauty device systems. It is planning to launch next-generation connected devices in 2022. Further, management is transforming its business with the help of a robust social commerce and distinctive person-to-person affiliate marketing channel for creating more brand awareness and acquiring customers at a higher rate. The company’s focus on building a robust digital ecosystem for enhancing customer attraction bodes well. The digital platform accounts for more than 90% of the company’s revenues.

Nu Skin is leveraging its technology to scale up business, grow customers in new segments and expand its affiliate business to younger demographics. Recently, Nu Skin announced the buyout of 3i Solutions, an innovative company that develops and produces ingredients for consumer markets with the help of proprietary encapsulation technologies. Such technologies will help Nu Skin to create new product forms and increase the performance of its formulations in beauty and wellness.

Apart from this, the company’s long-term strategies stand on three key pillars: Products, Programs and Platforms. The launch of NUS’ revolutionary ageLOC LumiSpa along with the re-launch of Galvanic Spa device has been a success. Management is optimistic about its upcoming product roll-outs. In the third quarter, the company’s top line partly benefited from continued growth in the United States due to the launch of Beauty Focus Collagen+. In the fourth quarter, the company will focus on expanding ageLOC META and Collagen+ across markets. Apart from product launches, Nu Skin’s well-knit product strategies and customer retention programs have been driving growth in several market locations.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pandemic Hurts Q3 Results

During the third quarter of 2021, Nu Skin posted revenues of $641.2 million. The top line fell 9% year over year on a reported basis. On a constant-currency basis, revenues declined 11%. Management highlighted that revenues were lower than anticipated due to the disruptions caused by the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. This led to unexpected government restrictions, hindering selling as well as promotional activities across various markets, especially in Mainland China and Southeast Asia. Nu Skin reported quarterly earnings of 97 cents a share, which declined 10% from $1.08 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Based on the dismal third-quarter performance, management lowered its 2021 guidance. However, the guidance suggests growth from the year-ago reported figures. The company now anticipates 2021 revenues in the range of $2.67-$2.70 billion, which were previously expected in the range of $2.81-$2.87 billion. The revised top line marks an increase of 3-5% year over year. Management now expects 2021 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.93-$4.03, indicating an increase of 8-11%. The company had projected earnings in the band of $4.30-$4.50 per share before.

Nu Skin’s abovementioned strong upsides are likely to keep it well-placed for 2022. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 24.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.2%.

3 Consumer Staple Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Staples sector are MGP Ingredients MGPI, United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI and The Hain Celestial Group HAIN.

MGP Ingredients, the producer and supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have rallied 30.9% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 55.5% and 61.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s figures. MGPI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 117.6%, on average.

United Natural Foods distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). United Natural Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.4%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.8% and 7.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s figures. Shares of United Natural Foods have risen 2.3% in the past three months.

The Hain Celestial, which provides various natural and organic foods as well as personal care products in North America and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average. Shares of The Hain Celestial have moved up nearly 1% in the past three months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAlN’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 14.5% from the year-ago period’s reported number.

