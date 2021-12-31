Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 31st

RAMP, PLAB, MRVL, and VRS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on December 31, 2021.

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP: This technology company that provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 231.3% over the last 60 days.

 

LiveRamp’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This company that engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics’ shares gained 42.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL: This company that designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Marvell Technology’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Verso Corporation VRS: This company that produces and sells coated papers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 110.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Verso Corporation Price and Consensus

Verso’s shares gained 29.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

