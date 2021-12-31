Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ARW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.16. Over the past 52 weeks, ARW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.80 and as low as 7.78, with a median of 9.52.

Investors should also note that ARW holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ARW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.39. ARW's PEG has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.47, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ARW has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Finally, we should also recognize that ARW has a P/CF ratio of 8.20. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.02. ARW's P/CF has been as high as 11.10 and as low as 6.76, with a median of 8.66, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Arrow Electronics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ARW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

