Key Reasons Why Hold-Strategy is Apt for the CSX Stock Now

CSX Corporation CSX is benefiting from a healthy freight environment even as supply chain disruptions hurt its operations. The company also has an impressive track record of consistently rewarding its shareholders.

Thanks to strong freight demand, CSX is seeing growth across all its businesses. In the first nine months of 2021, total revenues increased 17% with 9% rise in volumes. All segments witnessed growth in terms of volumes and revenues. The company hopes to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2021. Apart from higher volumes, the July 2021 acquisition of Quality Carriers is contributing to the company’s top-line growth.

CSX’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. In February, the company announced an 8% hike in its quarterly dividend to 28 cents per share. In the first nine months of 2021, the company returned more than $2.9 billion to shareholders through $2.3 billion in buybacks and over $600 million in dividends.

As coronavirus-related uncertainty continues, CSX’s sound liquidity position is expected to provide a cushion against potential adversities. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $2,179 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, much higher than the current debt of $211 million, implying that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Its current ratio at the end of the same period was 1.72, which is usually considered good, as it implies that the company is capable of repaying its current obligations.

Owing to the above-mentioned tailwinds, shares of CSX have gained 25.4% in a year’s time, outperforming the industry’s 20.1% increase.

- Zacks

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 5.4% in the past 90 days.

In view of the above positives, we believe investors should hold on to the CSX stock for now, as is suggested by its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 27.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of ArcBest have surged more than 100% in a year’s time.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 29.1%.

Shares of Expeditors have appreciated more than 42% in a year’s time.

Schneider National SNDR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21%.

Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 32% in a year’s time.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CSX Corporation (CSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research