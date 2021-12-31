EOG Resources (EOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $88.83, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

EOG Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 357.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.93 billion, up 99.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.79 per share and revenue of $18.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +502.05% and +71.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% higher. EOG Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EOG Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.

Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

