Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $30.19, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.96 billion, up 3.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $69.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.06% and +0.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.08.

Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

