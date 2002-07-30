Use Your Contacts

In sales, your most valuable ally might not be the customer you've targeted.
Learn how to "suck down." That's right. All "strategic" plans aside, getting new business often comes down to whether one secretary likes you or not. If you're rude to Mr. Big's assistant, you risk getting stuck in the "Sorry, he's in a meeting" zone. Be cordial to everyone you deal with-secretaries, receptionists, assistants, doormen, etc.

People who are in sales are well aware how important this rule is. A fellow who covers a broad territory for his products never makes a stop without leaving something with the secretary or receptionist. He makes notes about what their kids are doing, where they took their last vacation, and what their new car looks like. Remember, sucking up changes the color of your nose. Sucking down changes the color of your balance sheet.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

