Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $101.42, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.49 billion, up 97.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.65 per share and revenue of $15.02 billion, which would represent changes of -679.41% and +60.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cheniere Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.77, so we one might conclude that Cheniere Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

