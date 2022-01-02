Trending Penny Stocks to Watch After Holiday Season

3 Trending Penny Stocks to Add to Your 2022 Watchlist

With 2022 here and in full effect, investors continue to search for the best penny stocks to buy. Now, 2021 was a difficult year for trading both penny stocks and blue chips. With the pandemic, massive inflation, and a series of large unknowns, stability has been at a major low. But now, as we move closer toward the hopeful end of the pandemic, many investors are excited about what the future could hold.

Throughout the past year or two, we’ve seen the idea of trending penny stocks become a major contributor to market movement. If you’re not familiar, these are stocks that become popular on social media. As a result, they tend to climb substantially (and fall) due to major speculation. With trending penny stocks, it’s important to understand what the company does and how to take advantage. Of course, this is much easier said than done.

But, one of the best ways to stay ahead is by following and understanding what trends are at play. For now, it doesn’t look like Covid is going anywhere anytime soon. Because of this, many investors expect volatility to continue into the near future. So, with all of that in mind, let’s take a look at three trending penny stocks to watch after the holiday season.

3 Trending Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM)

In the past YTD period, shares of CIDM stock have jumped by over 73%. This is quite substantial and reflects the company’s commitment to growth and the entertainment industry during that time. If you’re not familiar, Cinedigm provides entertainment to millions of consumers around the world. This includes providing premium content, channels, tech, and more. The most recent announcement from CIDM came on December 22nd when it announced that nine of its free-ad supported channels will be available on LG smart TVs.

“Smart TVs have transformed the way viewers consume content with connected TVs becoming the dominant viewing medium for hundreds of millions of viewers. Introducing these 9 streaming channels to fans and genre enthusiasts on LG Smart TVs now expands Cinedigm’s presence across virtually all major television manufacturers in the world.” The VP of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm, Jennifer Soltesz

In the past year or so, the need for digital entertainment has increased substantially. And because of this, shares of CIDM have been on the rise. While it is difficult to say what the timeline will look like for growth moving forward, it’s clear that CIDM could be worth watching. With that in mind, will CIDM stock be on your penny stocks watchlist?

Biolase Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL)

Another penny stock that has been in focus over the past year or so is BIOL stock. Biolase Inc. If you’re not familiar with Biolase, it is a biotech penny stock working in the field of precision dentistry. This includes the production of products aimed at dentistry and medicine such as its over 300 patented and 35 patented technologies.

To date, the company has sold over 41,200 laser systems, which is no small feat. These products have also been sold in over 80 countries around the world. The most recent news from Biolase came a few weeks ago, when it announced that the NASDAQ granted it a 180-day extension to meet the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the company entered into a favorable credit agreement.

“The 180-day extension from NASDAQ gives us more time to demonstrate the success of our growth strategy, which has delivered stellar results over the past three quarters, and for the financial community to acknowledge and value the opportunity we have ahead. Additionally, the amendment to our loan with SWK demonstrates its belief in our ability to deliver continued strong growth as new customers adopt our market-leading dental lasers.” John Beaver, the President and CEO of Biolase

Considering this, does BIOL deserve a spot on your list of penny stocks to watch?

Aikido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI)

Aikido Pharma is a biotech company working on anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The company produces a large range of patented technology for use in these needs. The most notable product from Aikido right now is the development of its antiviral platform that could potentially inhibit the growth of certain viruses. This includes influenza, SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and more.

Right now, any company involved in the research or development of a Covid vaccine or treatment, is seeing understandably increased attention. And, this seems to be the case with Aikido. A few weeks ago, the company announced the filing of an expanded worldwide patent coverage for several key patent applications.

“Acquiring solid patent protection is the bedrock of drug asset ownership and essential to acquiring potential future market share in key countries around the world. At the appropriate times and when it makes economic sense, we will continue seeking to expand the territorial patent coverage on our licensed assets.” The CEO of Aikido, Anthony Hayes

With all of this in mind, do you think Aikido is worth adding to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Which Trending Penny Stocks Are You Watching Right Now?

If you’re looking for the best trending penny stocks to buy, there are hundreds of options to choose from. But, because of the sheer number of penny stocks out there, it can be difficult to pick just a handful for your watchlist. As always, the best course of action is to have a full understanding of how penny stocks are trading and why certain industries are moving.

In addition, it’s crucial to have a thorough and well-thought-out trading strategy that can adapt to current market conditions. While many investors believe that 2022 could be less volatile than 2021, it is hard to say with certainty. So, with all of this in mind, which trending penny stocks are you watching right now?

