Starting a Business

Play To Your Strengths

It seems simple, doesn't it? But it doesn't mean you have to be without weaknesses
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The strengths theory upsets conventional business wisdom by not saying you should get rid of your weaknesses. Instead, it says you should ignore them and capitalize on your strengths. The only way for a company or a person to achieve maximum potential, argue the authors, is to identify areas where built-in advantages exist and then work to become as good as possible at those. In other words, forget about being well-rounded. If you don't speak Spanish, don't try to learn. If you don't seem skilled at selling your products to seniors, don't try to force it. Instead, become a lopsided but phenomenally successful specialist.

Excerpted from "Play To Your Strengths" in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why Your Startup Needs Data Science

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail