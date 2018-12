People like to see who they're doing business with.

June 11, 2001 1 min read

Even if you do most of your business by mail or over the phone, customers like to see who they're doing business with. Put your photo in your brochures or mailings. It conveys friendliness and builds confidence in your company.

