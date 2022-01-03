Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
MARUY, SIG, and TOL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 3, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Berry Global Group BERY: This manufacturer and distributor of nonwoven specialty materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
