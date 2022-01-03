Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

LPX, AMCX, and LZB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 3, 2022

By
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, and quality engineered wood building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMC Networks AMCX: This company engaged in producing programming and movie content carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.70, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.66, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

 



In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

