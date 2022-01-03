Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
EMR, LZB, and GIC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 3, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Emerson Electric Co. EMR: This diversified global engineering and technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus
Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
Emerson Electric Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Emerson Electric Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus
LaZBoy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
LaZBoy Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
LaZBoy Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote
Global Industrial Company GIC: This provider of industrial products principally in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus
Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.8%.
Global Industrial Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Industrial Company dividend-yield-ttm | Global Industrial Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Global Industrial Company (GIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research