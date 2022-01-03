These Are The Ten Best Performing Mega Cap Stocks In 2021

Mega cap is a tag that is generally used for companies with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. Such companies usually command strong brand recognition and offer their products or services globally. These stocks are ideal for those with a long-term investment horizon as they are known to be more stable than small, mid and large cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing mega cap stocks in 2021.

sergeitokmakov / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Mega Cap Stocks In 2021

We have used the return data from finviz.com to come up with the ten best performing mega cap stocks in 2021. Following are the ten best performing mega cap stocks in 2021:

Costco Wholesale (>49%)

Founded in 1983, this company operates membership warehouses and offers food and sundries, fresh foods, hardlines, softlines, and ancillary products. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has the following business segments: Canadian Operations, Unites States Operations, and Other International Operations. Its shares are up more than 26% in three months and over 7% in the last one month. Costco Wholesale posted revenue of almost $196 billion in 2020, compared to over $166 billion in 2020.

Tesla (>51%)

Founded in 2003, this company designs, develops, makes and sells electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) also offers supercharger stations, self-driving software and vehicle service centers. It has the following business segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. Its shares are up more than 36% in three months and over 4% in the last one month. Tesla posted revenue of over $31 billion in 2020, compared to over $24 billion in 2020.

Broadcom (>51%)

Founded in 1961, this company designs, develops and sells semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has the following business segments: Infrastructure Software and Semiconductor Solutions. Its shares are up more than 36% in three months and over 19% in the last one month. Broadcom posted revenue of almost $24 billion in 2020, compared to over $22 billion in 2020.

Microsoft (>52%)

Founded in 1975, this company develops and sells software, as well as hardware products. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has the following business segments: Intelligent Cloud, Productivity and Business Processes, and More Personal Computing. It owns many popular brands, including Windows, MS Office, and more. Its shares are up more than 16% in three months and over 4% in the last one month. Microsoft posted revenue of over $168 billion in 2021, compared to over $143 billion in 2020.

Home Depot (>54%)

Founded in 1978, this company sells building materials and home improvement products, such as lawn and garden products, decor products, and more. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) works through three geographical segments: Canada, Mexico and U.S. Its shares are up almost 26% in three months and almost 2% in the last one month. Home Depot posted revenue of over $132 billion in 2021, compared to over $110 billion in 2020.

Pfizer (>58%)

Founded in 1849, it is a research based biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, makes, markets, sells and distributes its products globally. Its shares are up more than 37% in three months and over 8% in the last one month. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) posted revenue of almost $42 billion in 2020, compared to over $41 billion in 2019.

Eli Lilly & Co. (>64%)

Founded in 1876, this company discovers, develops, makes and sells pharmaceutical products. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) makes products for Neuroscience, Oncology, Immunology, Diabetes and Other therapies. Its shares are up more than 20% in three months and over 12% in the last one month. Eli Lilly & Co. posted revenue of over $24 billion in 2020, compared to over $22 billion in 2019.

Alphabet - Class A (>65%)

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that was earlier known as Google. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) operates through Google and Other Bets segments, with each segment owning several popular brands. Google Play, Search, Android, Chrome, YouTube, and more come under Google, while the Bets segment includes GV, Verily, Waymo and more. Alphabet (Class C) shares are up more than 6% in three months and over 1% in the last one month.

Alphabet - Class A (>66%)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are up more than 6% in three months and over 2% in the last one month. Alphabet posted revenue of over $182 billion in 2020, compared to over $161 billion in 2019.

NVIDIA (>126%)

Founded in 1993, this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets as well as supporting software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has the following business segments: Tegra Processor, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and All Other. Its shares are up more than 41% in three months but are down over 4% in the last one month. NVIDIA posted revenue of over $16 billion in 2021, compared to almost $11 billion in 2020.