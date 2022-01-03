Earnings Estimates Rising for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Will It Gain?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

- Zacks

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. There has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.29 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +18.35%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has increased 22.38% because three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $7.06 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +84.33% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. with four estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 9.4%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research