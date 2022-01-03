iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF USRT is probably a suitable pick. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 47.1% from its 52-week low price of $46.28/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

USRT in Focus

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. real estate equities. It has AUM of $2.74 billion and charges an expense ratio of 8 basis points, as stated in the prospectus.

Why the Move?

The Omicron variant has caused weakness on the bourses. There is still a lot of ambiguity about the severity of the new strain and the efficacy of the existing vaccines. Various measures are being taken to curb the spread, which might again impact the economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump. These factors are making investors jittery, adding to the lure of these funds. This is because these funds offer outsized yields and act as good investing options when increased safe-haven trade keeps yields in check.

Moreover, real estate or REIT stocks are a good bet in a rising inflation environment. Both the property's resale value and rental income increase with price inflation. This is making funds like USRT an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 40.76, which gives cues of a further rally.

