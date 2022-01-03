Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $22.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Vishay Intertechnology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 132.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $825 million, up 23.65% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vishay Intertechnology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vishay Intertechnology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.36, so we one might conclude that Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VSH's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

