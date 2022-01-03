Tapestry (TPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed the most recent trading day at $40.81, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 0.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.98 billion, up 17.62% from the year-ago period.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.85% and +14.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tapestry is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Tapestry's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.75, which means Tapestry is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

