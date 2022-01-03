Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $22.31, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, up 14.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.46, so we one might conclude that Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

