Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed the most recent trading day at $109.92, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 5.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.68, down 8.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.39 billion, down 11.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prudential is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Prudential's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.58, so we one might conclude that Prudential is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PRU's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

