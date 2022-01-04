New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is a self-advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods BGS sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile BSAC is the largest bank in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Banco Santander Chile (BSAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research