Is Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Electronic Arts (EA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Electronic Arts is one of 276 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Electronic Arts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EA has gained about 2.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.5%. This shows that Electronic Arts is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Funko-A (FNKO). The stock has returned 2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Funko-A's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Electronic Arts belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, so EA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Funko-A falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

Electronic Arts and Funko-A could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

