JAZZ's Xywav Gets Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Hypersomnia

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ announced that the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug Exclusivity (“ODE”) to its sleep medicine, Xywav oral solution, to treat adult patients with idiopathic hypersomnia (“IH”), a chronic neurological disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (“EDS”).

The FDA approved Xywav for treating adult patients with IH in August, making it the first FDA-approved medicine to treat this debilitating and unique sleep disorder. The drug will now have seven-year market exclusivity for this indication in the United States.

This marks the second ODE for Xywav, following the exclusivity granted in June 2021 for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in narcolepsy patients aged seven years and above. Xywav was first approved for the treatment of cataplexy and EDS in narcolepsy patients aged seven years and above in July 2020.

Orphan Drug designation is granted by the FDA to a drug or biologic intended to treat a rare disease or condition that generally affects fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States.

Shares of Jazz have plunged 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decrease of 18.3%.

Xywav is a low-sodium formulation of Jazz’s key sleep disorder drug, Xyrem. The low sodium content of the same boosts its potential as it can cater to a greater number of patients than Xyrem.

Xyway generated sales worth $352.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. Sales were mainly driven by patients switching from Xyrem. Jazz had approximately 6,000 active Xywav patients as of Sep 30, 2021.

With the commercial launch of Xywav for IH indication in November 2021, sales of the drug are expected to be higher in the days ahead.

Jazz’s neuroscience franchise — which consists of three sleep disorder drugs (Xyrem, Sunosi, and Xywav) and one seizure drug (Epidiolex) — is a key revenue generator for the company. In May 2021, Jazz acquired a British cannabinoid drug company, GW Pharmaceuticals. The acquisition added Epidiolex — approved for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, namely Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome — to its portfolio.

