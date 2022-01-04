Top Stock Picks for Week of January 3, 2022

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is a global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally.Broadridge ported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased from the year-ago quarter’s level. Broadridgeis currently benefiting from strategic acquisitions and a strong business model. Broadridge’s robust business model ensures significant recurring-fee revenues, including contributions from net new business, internal growth and acquisition-related synergies. Broadridge also has a track record of consistent dividend payment.

Sonos, Inc. SONO designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. Sonos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.Sonos is set to continue to benefit from the larger shift to modern, connected devices. Sonos has built up a loyal customer base, full of repeat buyers. Sonos executives raised their 2022 guidance in the face of global supply chain bottlenecks. And they said its “powerful momentum” has it “ahead of schedule” in terms of reaching its fiscal 2024 financial targets.

