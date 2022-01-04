Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $30.43, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 5.14% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 1.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $268.69 million, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% lower. Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.

It is also worth noting that OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

