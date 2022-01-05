Ruhez Amrelia: The Man With A Passion

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For YouTuber Ruhez Amrelia, or Techno Ruhez (the name of the channel), becoming a content creator was never part of the plan. He was passionate about tech and when he looking to convert his passion into a career, the first and the easiest way was to take the YouTube route. One day he decided to create a Youtube Channel and he started uploading a few tech videos.

Company Handout

He followed some global tech creators in 2015 and got inspired and decided to follow their path. One thing led to another and before he knew it, it was already 5 years and he had touched the milestone of 3 million subscribers. “I followed the trends and made videos based on them. And, I have always maintained consistency,” he tells us when asked about what made him stand out and paved the way to success.

Sharing his thoughts on what makes good content, he said, “Make content that always are on point and little bit fun will make the audience stick to your video. And when it comes to choosing the right social media channels, it depends on what one likes and what his or her passion and knowledge is about a particular field. Every social media channel has its own qualities and that totally depends on how you execute it.”

Amrelia believes that to attain success in this field one should follow many creators, learn a lot from them, work hard, have patience and maintain consistency. And, how does he deal with trolls and criticism? “Content is based on the choices you pick, but trolls and criticism are also important, as they too help you to learn from mistakes and grow further,” he said.

Amrelia has worked with most of the tech brands in India and many across the world. “The best part is I always get to try new gadgets before they are launched and I truly feel soo privileged,” he said with a sense of pride and gratitude. In the coming year, he plans to continue focusing on unique content, better quality, and consistency.