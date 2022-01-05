Curefoods Acquires 5 More Food Brands To Amplify Its Footprint In 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cloud kitchen company, Curefoods, has announced the acquisition of five more D2C food brands. The company aims to double down on scaling and amplifying its footprint significantly in 2022 to become one of the largest players in this segment.

With the five food brands now on board, Curefoods has more than 20 brands in its portfolio and is looking to house a total of 25 brands by mid-2022, notably strengthening its D2C offering. The company is on an ambitious road to expand its presence in the coming year and obtain a geographical spread across 20 cities with 200 locations.

Curefoods’ scale expertise and technological know-how in the food business will help the acquired brands create better efficiency and output around a common tech and analytics platform. Under Curefoods’ purview, these brands will also see greater expansion - within their base city or to newer cities - and capital infusion as and when required to grow business. Curefoods will also be supporting them with branding and marketing strategies that will in turn positively impact revenue.

The newly acquired brands include Juno’s Pizza, Cupcake Noggins, Iceberg, Delhi-based Nomad Pizzas and White Kitchens. In October last year, Curefoods had announced acquisitions of seven food brands, featuring the likes of ChaatStreet, Parathabox, and CakeZone. Alongside these acquisitions, Curefoods had also signed exclusive online rights for Aligarh House, Yumlane, and Sharief Bhai. These partnerships have been instrumental in growing Curefoods’ footprint across 10 cities and triggering revenue growth of 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter, the company said in a statement.

To continue treading along the successful model, Curefoods will be looking to onboard 5-7 more such brands in the coming quarters which will bring greater value to its D2C portfolio and the food ecosystem at large.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Ankit Nagori, founder at Curefoods, said, “We are excited to kickstart 2022 with five new brands on board making us a powerhouse of 20 odd leading food brands. India’s online food delivery marketing is estimated to touch ~$8 Bn this year and we are eager to play a huge role in shaping this segment. To cater to multiple eating occasions, cuisines, flavour profiles and regional nuances, we are bringing on a plethora of such companies - each a strong contender in its space with great products to offer. Our goal is to equip them further with our tech and business expertise to enable them to continue serving up some great dishes for customers.”

Curefoods commenced its operations in 2020. It operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani and CakeZone and has over 75 kitchens across ten cities in India.